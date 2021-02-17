Ram Charan leaves Hyderabad to join sets of father Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya. See pics

Actor Ram Charan has left to join the sets of his father Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva. In the film, Ram Charan will be seen playing a character called Sidha.

Pictures of Ram Charan at Hyderabad airport snapped before his departure for the shoot have gone viral on social media.

Sporting a clean shaven look with a twirled mustache, Ram Charan will be sharing screen space with his father in a full-length role for the first time. Chiranjeevi played a special appearance in Ram Charan’s Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago.

On the experience of sharing screen space with his father, Ram Charan said in a statement that it’s an absolute honour."It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.

Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

Also read: Watch R Ashwin groove to hit number Vaathi Coming from Vijays's Master

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood in important roles. The film’s teaser was recently released and was well received by the audience. It gave us a glimpse into Chiranjeevi’s character who comes to the rescue of a small community of people from a temple who are forced to leave everything behind and vacate.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will soon begin work on his next pan-Indian project with filmmaker Shankar. To be made in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, the film will also be dubbed and released in three more Indian languages.