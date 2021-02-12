Ram Charan to work with Shankar, shares 'excited' announcement

Filmmaker Shankar and actor Ram Charan are all set to join hands for upcoming project which will be released in five Indian languages. The film was officially announced on Friday.

This film marks Shankar’s maiden collaboration with a Telugu actor. Dil Raju will be bankrolling this project.

Ram Charan tweeted: “Excited to be part of Shankar sir’s cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu.”

Currently busy with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and his father’s Acharya, Ram Charan is expected to commence work on this project from the second half of this year.

Shankar, who recently started shooting Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2, will put the project on the back burner to start work on this project.

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

In February 2020, the shoot of Indian 2 came to a standstill after a freak accident involving a crane on the sets. The accident left three technicians dead. Following the incident, the shoot was cancelled indefinitely and it is rumoured that Kamal Haasan will only resume work on Indian 2 after completing work on his upcoming Tamil gangster thriller, Vikram.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, recently wrapped up work on Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR. The film also stars Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

