IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Charan to work with Shankar, shares 'excited' announcement
Vinaya Vidheya Rama trailer: Ram Charan defies death.
Vinaya Vidheya Rama trailer: Ram Charan defies death.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan to work with Shankar, shares 'excited' announcement

  • Filmmaker Shankar and actor Ram Charan are all set to join hands for upcoming project which will be released in five Indian languages.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:03 PM IST

Filmmaker Shankar and actor Ram Charan are all set to join hands for upcoming project which will be released in five Indian languages. The film was officially announced on Friday.

This film marks Shankar’s maiden collaboration with a Telugu actor. Dil Raju will be bankrolling this project.

Ram Charan tweeted: “Excited to be part of Shankar sir’s cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu.”


Currently busy with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and his father’s Acharya, Ram Charan is expected to commence work on this project from the second half of this year.

Shankar, who recently started shooting Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2, will put the project on the back burner to start work on this project.

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

Also read: Pooja Hegde teams up with Ram Charan in Acharya, to join sets this week

In February 2020, the shoot of Indian 2 came to a standstill after a freak accident involving a crane on the sets. The accident left three technicians dead. Following the incident, the shoot was cancelled indefinitely and it is rumoured that Kamal Haasan will only resume work on Indian 2 after completing work on his upcoming Tamil gangster thriller, Vikram.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, recently wrapped up work on Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR. The film also stars Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram charan

Related Stories

Pooja Hegde.
Pooja Hegde.
telugu cinema

Pooja Hegde teams up with Ram Charan in Acharya, to join sets this week

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • Pooja Hegde of Mohenjo Daro fame will be seen in the role of a tribal girl in Acharya and has reportedly set aside 20 days for the shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
telugu cinema

RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Hegde.
Pooja Hegde.
telugu cinema

Pooja Hegde teams up with Ram Charan in Acharya, to join sets this week

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • Pooja Hegde of Mohenjo Daro fame will be seen in the role of a tribal girl in Acharya and has reportedly set aside 20 days for the shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday has shared a video about her upcoming film Liger.
Ananya Panday has shared a video about her upcoming film Liger.
telugu cinema

Liger: Watch Ananya Panday speak Telugu and Kannada in new announcement video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • Ananya Panday, who will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in her next titled Liger, is seen giving a message in Telugu and Kannada in a video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Radhe Shyam pre-teaser: Prabhas take a romantic stroll in red

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Radhe Shyam pre-teaser: Actor Prabhas is seen in a role like none he has played before in this upcoming romantic film with Pooja Hegde. See the first short pre-teaser here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahesh Babu (right) on the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah.
Mahesh Babu (right) on the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu calls Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot in Sharjah a ‘unique experience'

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Mahesh Babu has shared a few pictures from the shooting of his Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pitta Kathalu: A story of love and betrayal.
Pitta Kathalu: A story of love and betrayal.
telugu cinema

Pitta Kathalu trailer: Netflix film promises distinct stories of four bold women

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • Pitta Kathalu will tell the story of four women and their four journeys of love and betrayal. It will talk about love, desire, honour and freedom. Watch trailer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dear Megha stars Megha Akash as the female lead.
Dear Megha stars Megha Akash as the female lead.
telugu cinema

Rana Daggubati unveils Telugu film Dear Megha first look, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Megha Akash's Dear Megha was unveiled by Rana Daggubati, Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Menon on their individual social media pages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas in his look for Salaar.
Prabhas in his look for Salaar.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ Salaar team meets with an accident, injured members hospitalized

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • The crew members of Salaar reportedly suffered minor injuries, and left almost immediately after being treated in the outpatient ward of a Telangana hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manam had starred actors from three generations of the Akkineni clan..
Manam had starred actors from three generations of the Akkineni clan..
telugu cinema

Vikram Kumar likely to make Manam 2 with Nagarjuna and sons: report

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:48 PM IST
As per a new report, Vikram Kumar may make the second film on the Manam franchise with Nagarjuna and his sons - Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will work together for the first time in Adipurush.
Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will work together for the first time in Adipurush.
telugu cinema

Adipurush shoot begins, Prabhas makes announcement on Instagram

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Prabhas took to social media to announce the beginning of shoot for his upcoming film, Adipurush. The film is a retelling of the Ramayana and stars him as Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017.
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017.
telugu cinema

Nidhhi Agerwal to pair with Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s film

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • Actor Nidhhi Agerwal will star opposite Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s upcoming period film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahasamudram stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
Mahasamudram stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
telugu cinema

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Mahasamudram to release in cinemas on August 19

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Telugu film Mahasamudram will hit the screens on August 19, the makers have said. It stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chiranjeevi in a still from Acharya.
Chiranjeevi in a still from Acharya.
telugu cinema

Acharya teaser: Chiranjeevi steps out in an action-packed avatar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Acharya also stars Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, Sonu Sood and Kajal Aggarwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adivi Sesh in Major.
Adivi Sesh in Major.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu announces the release date of upcoming production Major, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Telugu film Major – based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan – will release in cinemas on July 2. It stars Adivi Sesh in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olivia Morris is paired opposite Jr NTR in RRR.
Olivia Morris is paired opposite Jr NTR in RRR.
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli introduces actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer from RRR on her birthday

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:22 PM IST
SS Rajamouli took to social media to introduce his second heroine from his upcoming film, RRR. He shared a poster of Olivia Morris on her birthday on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pushpa will star Allu Arjun and Rashmi Mandanna in prominent roles.
Pushpa will star Allu Arjun and Rashmi Mandanna in prominent roles.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa confirmed to release in cinemas on August 13, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Allu Arjun took to Twitter to make the announcement via a poster and said he’s excited to meet his fans in cinemas this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP