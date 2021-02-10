IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Pooja Hegde teams up with Ram Charan in Acharya, to join sets this week
Pooja Hegde.
Pooja Hegde.
telugu cinema

Pooja Hegde teams up with Ram Charan in Acharya, to join sets this week

  • Pooja Hegde of Mohenjo Daro fame will be seen in the role of a tribal girl in Acharya and has reportedly set aside 20 days for the shoot.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:38 PM IST

Actor Pooja Hegde has been signed opposite Ram Charan in upcoming Telugu action-drama Acharya, which stars Chiranjeevi in the lead. Pooja, who has been paired for the first time with Ram Charan, is expected to join the sets this week.

She was supposed to join the sets on Tuesday but couldn’t for some reasons.

As per Cinema Express report, Pooja will be seen in the role of a tribal girl and has set aside 20 days for the shoot. A source from the film’s unit has confirmed she will join the shoot this week.

Last seen on screen in Telugu film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo; this will be Pooja’s maiden non glamorous role. She also awaits the release of upcoming Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor, which stars Akhil in the lead.

Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva, features Chiranjeevi in the role of a naxalite turned social reformer. The film also stars Ram Charan, who is also the producer, in a crucial role.

Also read: Karthi is nearly unrecognizable in this throwback pic from college, says his 'college days were spent more in the bus'

Not long ago, it was rumoured that Ram Charan plays an extended cameo in the movie. However, it was recently clarified via a statement that he plays a full-length character. "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.

Ram Charan plays a character called Sidha in the film, which has music by Mani Sharma. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pooja hegde ram charan

Related Stories

Jallikattu is India’s official entry at the Academy Awards this year.
Jallikattu is India’s official entry at the Academy Awards this year.
hollywood

Jallikattu fails to make the cut at Oscars

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu, India's official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 93rd Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.
READ FULL STORY
Karthi has shared a throwback picture from his college days.
Karthi has shared a throwback picture from his college days.
tamil cinema

Karthi is nearly unrecognizable in this throwback pic from college, see here

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Karthi shared a throwback photo with friends and said that his college days were spent more in the bus.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Pooja Hegde.
Pooja Hegde.
telugu cinema

Pooja Hegde teams up with Ram Charan in Acharya, to join sets this week

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • Pooja Hegde of Mohenjo Daro fame will be seen in the role of a tribal girl in Acharya and has reportedly set aside 20 days for the shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Radhe Shyam pre-teaser: Prabhas take a romantic stroll in red

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Radhe Shyam pre-teaser: Actor Prabhas is seen in a role like none he has played before in this upcoming romantic film with Pooja Hegde. See the first short pre-teaser here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahesh Babu (right) on the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah.
Mahesh Babu (right) on the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu calls Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot in Sharjah a ‘unique experience'

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Mahesh Babu has shared a few pictures from the shooting of his Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Sharjah.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pitta Kathalu: A story of love and betrayal.
Pitta Kathalu: A story of love and betrayal.
telugu cinema

Pitta Kathalu trailer: Netflix film promises distinct stories of four bold women

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • Pitta Kathalu will tell the story of four women and their four journeys of love and betrayal. It will talk about love, desire, honour and freedom. Watch trailer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dear Megha stars Megha Akash as the female lead.
Dear Megha stars Megha Akash as the female lead.
telugu cinema

Rana Daggubati unveils Telugu film Dear Megha first look, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Megha Akash's Dear Megha was unveiled by Rana Daggubati, Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Menon on their individual social media pages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas in his look for Salaar.
Prabhas in his look for Salaar.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ Salaar team meets with an accident, injured members hospitalized

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • The crew members of Salaar reportedly suffered minor injuries, and left almost immediately after being treated in the outpatient ward of a Telangana hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manam had starred actors from three generations of the Akkineni clan..
Manam had starred actors from three generations of the Akkineni clan..
telugu cinema

Vikram Kumar likely to make Manam 2 with Nagarjuna and sons: report

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:48 PM IST
As per a new report, Vikram Kumar may make the second film on the Manam franchise with Nagarjuna and his sons - Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will work together for the first time in Adipurush.
Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will work together for the first time in Adipurush.
telugu cinema

Adipurush shoot begins, Prabhas makes announcement on Instagram

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Prabhas took to social media to announce the beginning of shoot for his upcoming film, Adipurush. The film is a retelling of the Ramayana and stars him as Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017.
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017.
telugu cinema

Nidhhi Agerwal to pair with Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s film

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • Actor Nidhhi Agerwal will star opposite Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s upcoming period film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahasamudram stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
Mahasamudram stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
telugu cinema

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Mahasamudram to release in cinemas on August 19

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Telugu film Mahasamudram will hit the screens on August 19, the makers have said. It stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chiranjeevi in a still from Acharya.
Chiranjeevi in a still from Acharya.
telugu cinema

Acharya teaser: Chiranjeevi steps out in an action-packed avatar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Acharya also stars Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, Sonu Sood and Kajal Aggarwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adivi Sesh in Major.
Adivi Sesh in Major.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu announces the release date of upcoming production Major, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Telugu film Major – based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan – will release in cinemas on July 2. It stars Adivi Sesh in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olivia Morris is paired opposite Jr NTR in RRR.
Olivia Morris is paired opposite Jr NTR in RRR.
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli introduces actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer from RRR on her birthday

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:22 PM IST
SS Rajamouli took to social media to introduce his second heroine from his upcoming film, RRR. He shared a poster of Olivia Morris on her birthday on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pushpa will star Allu Arjun and Rashmi Mandanna in prominent roles.
Pushpa will star Allu Arjun and Rashmi Mandanna in prominent roles.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa confirmed to release in cinemas on August 13, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Allu Arjun took to Twitter to make the announcement via a poster and said he’s excited to meet his fans in cinemas this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chiranjeevi plays a middle-aged Naxal in Acharya.
Chiranjeevi plays a middle-aged Naxal in Acharya.
telugu cinema

Acharya: Teaser of Chiranjeevi's film to release on Jan 29, watch video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Telugu film Acharya is rumoured to feature Chiranjeevi in dual roles and Ram Charan in an extended cameo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP