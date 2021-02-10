Karthi is nearly unrecognizable in this throwback pic from college, says his 'college days were spent more in the bus'

Actor Karthi, who is gearing up for the release of Tamil film Sulthan, shared a throwback picture with his friends from his college days when he used to travel in the local bus a lot. In the picture, he looks almost unrecognizable.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram page, Karthi wrote that he spent most of his college days on bus rides. “Pallavan, the trustworthy friend for Chennai people! My college days were spent more in the bus” he wrote.

In the picture, Karthi can be spotted in the left corner. With a mustache as thin as a pencil line and wearing a checked shirt, he looks nearly unrecognizable.

Karthi, who recently completed a decade as an actor, made his acting debut with award-winning Tamil film Paruthiveeran. Despite being the brother of actor Suriya and son of veteran actor Sivakumar; Karthi carved his own path with his unique choice of films.

He currently awaits the release of Tamil film Sulthan, which has been directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The film marks the Tamil debut of Rashmika Mandanna. It’s tipped to be a rural-based action drama.

Karthi also awaits the release of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai among others.

With the shoot of Ponniyin Selvan, which is on the verge of completion, the makers are eyeing a grand Diwali release. The film has music by AR Rahman and it’s based on the eponymous novel by Kalki.

