Liger: Watch Ananya Panday speak Telugu and Kannada in new announcement video
- Ananya Panday, who will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in her next titled Liger, is seen giving a message in Telugu and Kannada in a video.
Actor Ananya Panday, who is making her Telugu debut with Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, has spoken in Telugu and Kannada in the new video in which she talks about the release date announcement of the pan-Indian project.
Liger, which is being made as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi, will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
In the video, Ananya is seen speaking a line in Telugu and Kannada. She goes on to reveal that the theatrical release date of Liger will be announced on Thursday at 8.14 AM. The film’s executive producer Charmee Kaur can also be seen in the video.
In Liger, it is believed that Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.
“The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said.
Vijay will sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing a 2021 release. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta will distribute the film in Hindi.
Apparently, the script of Fighter was originally pitched to Jr. NTR a few years ago. For reasons unknown, the project never took off and both of them got busy with their respective commitments.
The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, who is returning to Bollywood with this project. He had directed Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap with Amitabh Bachchan a few years ago.
