Dhanush performs Bhoomi poojan for new house, Rajinikanth attends ceremony. See pics
Actor Dhanush on Wednesday was spotted performing the Bhoomi poojan for his new house at Poes Garden in Chennai. The ceremony was also attended by actor Rajinikanth, who also happens to be Dhanush’s father-in-law. Pictures from the pooja ceremony have gone viral on social media.
In the pictures, Dhanush can be seen sitting on the ground and performing the pooja. He’s seen in white traditional wear and wearing a mask. His wife Aishwarya can also be spotted in the pictures.
In the other pictures, both Rajinikanth and his wife Latha can also be spotted.
Dhanush, who completed dubbing for his upcoming Tamil film Karnan on Tuesday, will soon leave for the US to begin shooting for his second international project, The Gray Man.
As per a report on Moviecrow, Dhanush has set aside 60 days for the shoot of The Gray Man, which also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters.
Dhanush recently released a statement on being signed for the project. It read, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years.”
Reportedly, the film will be made on a budget of ₹150 crore. It is also tipped to be the beginning of a new franchise.
Meanwhile, Dhanush currently has nearly half a dozen projects in pipeline. He currently awaits the release of Karthik Subbaraj directed Jagame Thandiram. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.
