Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan have finished shooting their upcoming movie.
tamil cinema

Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan complete shooting first schedule of their film. See pics

Malavika Mohanan took to Twitter to share pictures with co-star Dhanush as they wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:05 PM IST

Actors Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan, who have joined hands for the first time for upcoming yet-untitled Tamil action-thriller, have completed shooting the first schedule of the project in Hyderabad. Malavika took to Twitter to share the update and also post pictures from the sets. The film, currently dubbed D 43, is being directed by Karthick Naren.

“So glad to have met you and worked with you, my fellow Leo co-actor! Will miss your infectious laughter, learning so much from you every day and our mutual love for ‘maggi’ @dhanushkraja," she wrote.

Had a blast of a first schedule, and can’t wait to start the second one soon (sic),” Malavika tweeted.

This will be Malavika’s third Tamil outing. After making her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta, she went on to star in Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film Master.

Being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi films, D 43 also stars Smruti Venkat and Samuthirakani among others. Meanwhile, Dhanush currently awaits the release of Karthik Subbaraj directed Jagame Thandiram. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

On the completion of the project, Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Recently, rumours emerged that Jagame Thandiram will head for direct- OTT release. However, Karthik Subbaraj was quick to quash the rumour in a media interaction.

An action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo plays a pivotal role in the film apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

