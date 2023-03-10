Ram Charan 'really hopes' SS Rajamouli directs a Marvel movie: 'We are going to host a big party if that happens'

Ahead of Oscars 2023, Ram Charan has been busy giving interviews in the US. The actor, who is promoting his Telugu film RRR, took to Instagram on Friday to share snippets from an interview, where he spoke about acting in 'every franchise that people are watching', be it Marvel or Star Wars. He also said he had his 'fingers crossed' when asked about filmmaker SS Rajamouli directing a Marvel movie. Also read: Ram Charan shares why RRR's historic Oscar nomination is like an Olympic gold medal for India

Ram Charan in a recent interview spoke about filming for RRR, Naatu Naatu's Oscar nominations, cinema becoming more global, and much more. The actor said he was 'fortunate to be a part of' today's global cinema, where there's 'no more Hollywood and Bollywood'.

When Ram Charan was asked if there was any franchise – Marvel or Star Wars – that he was 'particularly interested' in being a part of, the actor said in an interview with Ash Crossan from Entertainment Tonight, “I want to be in every franchise that people are watching, and buying the tickets. I want to be in every film, in every country where people appreciate art in the films and cinema basically. Cinema is becoming global cinema. It’s no more Hollywood, Bollywood. It’s burning all the woods and becoming global cinema. And I am so fortunate to be a part of that."

When the interviewer talked about 'so much' that can be 'brought together' if SS Rajamouli directs a Marvel film, Ram Charan said, “Wow. We are going to host you a big party if that happens. She is one of the first people to say this and fingers crossed, I really hope that happens. It is for my director."

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR has become a worldwide phenomenon. The movie has already won several international awards, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this year. The song Naatu Naatu from the Telugu film also won the best original song Oscar nomination. It will be up against heavyweights such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna, whose songs are also nominated in the same Oscars category. The upcoming 95th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on March 12.

