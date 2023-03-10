Ram Charan shares why RRR's historic Oscar nomination is like an Olympic gold medal for India: 'Emotional for all of us'

Ahead of the 95th Oscars, Ram Charan has been in the US speaking to the American press about the Telugu film RRR which is nominated for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The actor is in Los Angeles with director SS Rajamouli, co-star Jr NTR and music composer MM Keeravaani. Ram spoke about how the nomination and the team representing India at the Oscars felt to him like an Olympic Gold medal equivalent. (Also Read | Dad Chiranjeevi's upbringing was the right way as I am able to pay my EMIs: Ram Charan)

On Sunday, Naatu Naatu will compete with Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once "This Is a Life, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, and Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the Telugu song on the Oscar stage. It is extremely likely that the film's stars Ram and Jr NTR might show up on the stage to perform the viral dance steps.

In an interview on the Talk Easy podcast, Ram explained to Sam Fragoso the significance of RRR's historic Oscar nomination and what it means to the country. He said, "All the people that I am talking about, even they don't know what this will be doing for our country. You cannot comprehend the result of this day. It is emotional for all of us. It is emotional for my dad who is waiting there. Before taking my flight, he was so sentimental that I was coming here. In 154 films he has done and 42 years he has been working, he has been to the Oscars in the 80s and that too for an appearance, and that also he felt was a huge achievement."

He continued, "But today we have been nominated and in the list and now waiting. He told me the value for it as younger actors, we don't know the value of this so early in our career but he knows the value and I truly believe, that we are praying for this for everyone in India too, not just actors but its like India winning an Olympic gold medal, I do not run but I only the feeling when my Indian sportsperson holds that medal, The Oscars is like an Olympic Gold medal equivalent for us."

Ram Charan will next be seen in the Telugu film RC 15 with Kiara Advani, Director Shankar is making his Telugu debut with the film. The first look of RC 15 will be released on March 27, Ram's birthday.

