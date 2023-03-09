Dad Chiranjeevi's upbringing was the right way as I am able to pay my EMIs: Ram Charan

Ram Charan shared that growing up, his father Chiranjeevi made sure to keep his children grounded and not be influenced by his superstardom. The actor shared that because of his father's choice of upbringing, he too is able to follow his methods and manage his bills by paying his EMIs on time. Ram has an elder sister named Sushmita and a younger sister named Srija. (Also read: Ram Charan reveals he is 'especially excited' to see Cate Blanchett, Tom Cruise at Oscars: 'I am nervous, excited')

Last year, with SS Rajamouli's film RRR, the actor along with the blockbuster Telugu film became known internationally as the movie has been nominated for a Oscar for Best Original Song. Ram is currently in the US along with director Rajamouli and his co-star Jr NTR as they promote the film ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. But the actor has not let global stardom get to his head as he described how hard his father tried to maintain a normal upbringing for him and his two siblings.

On a recent interview with Sam Fragoso on his Talk Easy podcast, Ram shared how his father separated his family life from any influences of being a film star. He recalled, "Growing up, all my dad's awards and the cinema magazines would stay in the office below our house and by mistake if I was in the office to take some stationery and would enter our house with any of his pictures, no magazines or pictures of fan work was in our house. A famous Indian artist made a painting of his and even that did not enter our house, because he did not want the influence of his work coming into his residence."

He added, "He thought it was very glamorous, tempting as an industry and he wanted us to be as normal as possible, he did not want us to know that we had a superstar father and to take it for granted that it would all come easy for us. Whatever he did was right as till today, I am able to pay my EMIs and keep it going and I am doing well because of his upbringing and the way he was."

Recently, producer Dil Raju revealed that the first look of Ram's next film, RC 15, directed by Shankar, will be out on his birthday, March 27. The actor, who will turn 38 later this month, is starring opposite Kiara Advani in the yet untitled film.

