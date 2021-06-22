Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Charan resumes shooting for RRR, celeb hairstylist Aalim Hakim to supervise actor’s look
telugu cinema

Ram Charan resumes shooting for RRR, celeb hairstylist Aalim Hakim to supervise actor’s look

As government of Telangana lifted Covid lockdown, film shootings have begun in full swing on Monday in Hyderabad. Ram Charan plays revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in a fictional tale RRR being directed by SS Rajamouli.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Celeb hairstylist Aalim Hakim will take care of Ram Charan's look in the film.

Actor Ram Charan on Monday resumed the shoot for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, which also stars Jr NTR in the lead. Popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim has joined the sets to take care of Ram Charan’s look.

As the state of Telangana has completely lifted Covid lockdown, film shootings have begun in full swing on Monday in Hyderabad.

Aalim Hakim took to Twitter and wrote: “Today in Hyderabad, Lockdown 2.0 is lifted, and the movies have resumed their shoots. Starting my day with a haircut for superstar Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for the movie #RRR directed by everyone’s favourite @ssrajamouli sir.”

Last year, The shoot of RRR resumed after close to eight months on October 6. The makers subsequently completed a 50-day major action sequence which they shot without a break.

RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video last March. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character.

In November 2020, a video was released to introduce Jr NTR’s character of Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan gave a voice-over to the video.

The project, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani, marks the maiden collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. They’re rumoured to be playing brothers in the movie, which will be released in five languages.

RRR, which will be released in five languages, is expected to hit the screens worldwide this October. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date.

Topics
ram charan teja rrr ss rajamouli

