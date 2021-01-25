Director SS Rajamouli's RRR has been given a release date. The film will arrive on October 13.

A tweet from the film's official Twitter account on Monday read, "This October 13, witness Fire and Water come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before. The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS..."

This October 13, witness Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊🏻



The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!!



RRR marks the maiden collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. They’re rumoured to be playing brothers in the movie, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani among others.

RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

On January 19, Rajamouli revealed that he had begun shooting the film's epic climax sequence. He wrote in a tweet, "The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve."

The shooting of the film resumed almost after eight months in October. Alia joined the sets earlier in December. In an interview with DNA, she opened up on the experience of working in a Telugu project. “Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know,” she said.





