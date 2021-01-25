SS Rajamouli's RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR
- Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
Director SS Rajamouli's RRR has been given a release date. The film will arrive on October 13.
A tweet from the film's official Twitter account on Monday read, "This October 13, witness Fire and Water come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before. The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS..."
RRR marks the maiden collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. They’re rumoured to be playing brothers in the movie, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani among others.
RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
On January 19, Rajamouli revealed that he had begun shooting the film's epic climax sequence. He wrote in a tweet, "The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve."
Also read: SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets
The shooting of the film resumed almost after eight months in October. Alia joined the sets earlier in December. In an interview with DNA, she opened up on the experience of working in a Telugu project. “Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know,” she said.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR
- Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on birthday with a beautiful post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi launched, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay shows fan hysteria over Liger poster, promises ‘nationwide madness' next
- Vijay Deverakonda is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans after the release of the Liger poster. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks his pan-Indian debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Varun Tej: Here's his first look from his boxing film Ghani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas gifts watches to the unit of Radhe Shyam on Makar Sankranti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar launched in Hyderabad, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan tests negative for Covid-19, thanks everyone for their support
- Ram Charan has revealed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news and said that he can’t wait to get back to work soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Team of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo reunites for first anniversary bash, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox