IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / SS Rajamouli's RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli's RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

  • Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR has been given a release date. The film will arrive on October 13.

A tweet from the film's official Twitter account on Monday read, "This October 13, witness Fire and Water come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before. The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS..."


RRR marks the maiden collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. They’re rumoured to be playing brothers in the movie, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani among others.

RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

On January 19, Rajamouli revealed that he had begun shooting the film's epic climax sequence. He wrote in a tweet, "The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve."

Also read: SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets

The shooting of the film resumed almost after eight months in October. Alia joined the sets earlier in December. In an interview with DNA, she opened up on the experience of working in a Telugu project. “Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know,” she said.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrr rrr launch ss rajamouli jr ntr ram charan

Related Stories

Alia Bhatt plays a character called Sita in the film.
Alia Bhatt plays a character called Sita in the film.
entertainment

Alia Bhatt on shooting for RRR: ‘I lived with the lines for year and a half’

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON DEC 28, 2020 03:42 PM IST
In SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Alia Bhatt is paired with Ram Charan. The project, which also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, marks her Telugu and southern debut.
READ FULL STORY
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to announce that he has begun shooting for the climax sequence of his ambitious film, RRR.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
telugu cinema

RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married for 15 years.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married for 15 years.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on birthday with a beautiful post

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Mahesh Babu took to social media to post a happy picture with wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar to wish her on her birthday. He also addressed her as his 'boss lady'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Lucifer's Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will step into Mohanlal's shoes.
In Lucifer's Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will step into Mohanlal's shoes.
telugu cinema

Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi launched, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which will star Chiranjeevi in the lead, was launched at a function on Wednesday in Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to announce that he has begun shooting for the climax sequence of his ambitious film, RRR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
telugu cinema

Vijay shows fan hysteria over Liger poster, promises ‘nationwide madness' next

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • Vijay Deverakonda is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans after the release of the Liger poster. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks his pan-Indian debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Tej's Ghani poster.
Varun Tej's Ghani poster.
telugu cinema

Happy birthday Varun Tej: Here's his first look from his boxing film Ghani

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
The first look of actor Varun Tej from his upcoming film Ghani is out. He plays a boxer in the film and will undergo a makeover for his role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Prabhas gifts watches to the unit of Radhe Shyam on Makar Sankranti

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Prabhas gifted watches to the unit members of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar launched in Hyderabad, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Prabhas’ new film with KGF director Prashanth Neel named Salaar was launched on Friday in Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Charan has tested negative for the coronavirus.
Ram Charan has tested negative for the coronavirus.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan tests negative for Covid-19, thanks everyone for their support

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Ram Charan has revealed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news and said that he can’t wait to get back to work soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast got together for a celebration.
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast got together for a celebration.
telugu cinema

Team of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo reunites for first anniversary bash, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast including Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun got together for a grand celebration on its first anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP