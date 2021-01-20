IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets

SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to announce that he has begun shooting for the climax sequence of his ambitious film, RRR.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has revealed that he’s begun shooting the climax sequence for his upcoming magnum opus RRR. The sequence will witness Ram Charan and Jr. NTR joining hands for a mega action episode.

Rajamouli took to Twitter to announce that he’s begun shooting for the climax sequence.

He wrote: “The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve (sic).”


RRR marks the maiden collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. They’re rumoured to be playing brothers in the movie, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani among others.

RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video in March. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says liberals got 'chacha' Jack Dorsey to restrict her Twitter account: 'Will make your lives miserable'

Last November, a video was released to introduce Jr NTR’s character of Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan gave a voice-over to the video.

RRR, which will be released in five languages, is expected to hit the screens worldwide next year. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date.

Related Stories

Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.
entertainment

SS Rajamouli threatened by Telangana BJP leaders over representation of Komaram Bheem in RRR: report

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON NOV 02, 2020 09:59 AM IST
SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR has been dragged into controversy over its representation of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the film. The veteran director was threatened for showing Bheem wearing a skull cap.
Alia Bhatt will play a character called Sita in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt joins SS Rajamouli’s RRR shoot, see pics here

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 07, 2020 12:55 PM IST
Actor Alia Bhatt arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday to begin shooting for her portion in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. She will be stationed in the city for two weeks.
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
telugu cinema

Vijay shows fan hysteria over Liger poster, promises ‘nationwide madness' next

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • Vijay Deverakonda is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans after the release of the Liger poster. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks his pan-Indian debut.
Varun Tej's Ghani poster.
telugu cinema

Happy birthday Varun Tej: Here's his first look from his boxing film Ghani

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
The first look of actor Varun Tej from his upcoming film Ghani is out. He plays a boxer in the film and will undergo a makeover for his role.
Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Prabhas gifts watches to the unit of Radhe Shyam on Makar Sankranti

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Prabhas gifted watches to the unit members of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar launched in Hyderabad, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Prabhas’ new film with KGF director Prashanth Neel named Salaar was launched on Friday in Hyderabad.
Ram Charan has tested negative for the coronavirus.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan tests negative for Covid-19, thanks everyone for their support

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Ram Charan has revealed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news and said that he can’t wait to get back to work soon.
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast got together for a celebration.
telugu cinema

Team of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo reunites for first anniversary bash, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast including Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun got together for a grand celebration on its first anniversary.
