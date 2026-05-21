Ram Charan reveals extreme, painful transformations for Peddi: ‘Even lifting my daughter hurts’

Telugu star Ram Charan is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming film Peddi. The first glimpse of the movie impressed viewers and heightened anticipation surrounding the project. The actor, along with the film’s director Buchi Babu Sana, has been busy promoting the film, and during one such interaction, the two went on a drive while discussing the making of the movie. Ram opened up about the demanding physical transformations he underwent for the role.

Ram Charan talks about transformations for Peddi

Ram Charan says he couldn't lift his daughter due to injuries after Peddi shoot.

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Ram Charan revealed that he had to undergo two body transformations for Peddi. He said, “For the torture you put me through to achieve all those body types… first, you asked for a cricketer’s physique and then a wrestler’s physique. They are both extremely different. A cricketer is lean, like Tilak Varma or Hardik Pandya. You wanted that kind of body. Then, after a few days, he needed a bulkier body to play kabaddi. Then you told me to get a wrestler’s body.”

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{{^usCountry}} Director Buchi Babu Sana revealed that he had initially been hesitant to ask Ram for such drastic transformations, to which the actor replied, “I am telling you from the bottom of my heart, I genuinely enjoyed the process. They say you don’t feel the fatigue when you do the work you love. That is exactly how I felt.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director Buchi Babu Sana revealed that he had initially been hesitant to ask Ram for such drastic transformations, to which the actor replied, “I am telling you from the bottom of my heart, I genuinely enjoyed the process. They say you don’t feel the fatigue when you do the work you love. That is exactly how I felt.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, Ram also spoke about the physical impact the transformations had on him after the shoot wrapped up. “Now that the shoot is over, pains are surfacing from everywhere,” he confessed. Elaborating further, he added, “Even lifting my daughter hurts this hand. I need to get an X-ray. Constant grabbing during wrestling caused tremors. It did something to this hand.” Ram also revealed that the wrestlers featured in the film struggled to act because of their sporting instincts and would instinctively begin wrestling as soon as the director said “action”. Despite this, the team managed to complete the shoot without any major injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Ram also spoke about the physical impact the transformations had on him after the shoot wrapped up. “Now that the shoot is over, pains are surfacing from everywhere,” he confessed. Elaborating further, he added, “Even lifting my daughter hurts this hand. I need to get an X-ray. Constant grabbing during wrestling caused tremors. It did something to this hand.” Ram also revealed that the wrestlers featured in the film struggled to act because of their sporting instincts and would instinctively begin wrestling as soon as the director said “action”. Despite this, the team managed to complete the shoot without any major injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor concluded, “In every film I have acted in, I have had accidents. I broke my leg during RRR. Something happened during Rangasthalam. I cut my lip during the shoot of Game Changer. But for Peddi, not a single day of shooting was stopped. It is truly God’s grace.”

About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Ram revealed that shooting for Peddi was not only physically challenging but also a spiritual experience. He added that the film revolves around a man’s search for identity through sport. The movie will feature Ram playing cricket, wrestling and running, and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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