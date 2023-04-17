Ram Charan reveals he wanted to perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars, but was not approached: 'I was 100 percent ready...'

Ram Charan and Jr NTR were not seen performing live to Naatu Naatu from their film RRR at the 95th Academy Awards last month, despite expectations. Earlier, it was claimed that the actors 'didn't feel comfortable performing' Naatu Naatu at the awards, and hence a group of dancers had performed the Oscar-winning song at the awards. When asked about why he did not dance to Naatu Naatu at the Oscars, Ram had said at a recent event that he was waiting for a call for the same, and 'was ready'. Also read: Ram Charan, Jr NTR 'didn't feel comfortable performing' Naatu Naatu on stage, says Oscars 2023 producer

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR song Naatu Naatu.

At the Oscars ceremony in March, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang Naatu Naatu live as dancers performed on stage. Actor Deepika Padukone had introduced the performance. Ram refused to share details, but confirmed that he wanted to perform Naatu Naatu at the Oscars, but did not get the chance to.

“I was ready, I was 100 percent ready to get that call but I truly don’t know what happened. But let’s not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, they were fantastic and they did a better job than us. I have done it so many times, and at so many stages at different awards and interviews. So now, it is for us to relax and enjoy the show and (watch) somebody else perform for India... I feel it is no longer our song, it is India's song, it is junta's (people) song, they have taken us to the (Oscars) carpet," Ram Charan had said at the recent India Today Conclave 2023.

Following the event, one of the producers at the Oscars awards ceremony, had said in an interview that Ram Charan and Jr NTR 'didn't feel comfortable performing' Naatu Naatu live at the star-studded event. In an interview with The Academy last month, Raj Kapoor had said, "Originally, the two leads were going to be the stars of the number alongside the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The show was very instrumental in helping secure working visas for their team to be able to come to the US to be a part of the performance... Once we had the musical edit approved by MM Keeravaani, we did late night Zoom calls with the choreography team in India and Los Angeles. We shared casting choices, costume design ideas, and stage renderings with the team from India."

He had further said, "In late February, we were informed that Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr would be attending the Oscars, but they did not feel comfortable performing the live number on stage. The change was brought on because of their other professional commitments and the limited amount of time to rehearse."

RRR song Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian production to win an Oscar. SS Rajamouli's RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era, and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

