Ram Charan says he is a ‘rough’ dad who lets his kids take risks, calls Upasana ‘nurturing pole’: They come to me when…

Actor Ram Charan is a father to three children, two daughters and a son. In a recent interview with Esquire India, the actor spoke about being a “rough” dad and revealed how he aspires to be a present father to his children.

Ram Charan reveals what kind of dad he is

Ram Charan reveals he is a rough dad.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ram Charan called his children his heartbeat and shared how the entire house shifts and comes to a standstill when they are away. When asked if he is a strict or fun dad, Ram replied, "I’m the rough kind of dad. The one who lets them jump, play dirty, climb, and take risks. Their mother is the nurturing pole; I’m the one they come to when they want courage.”

He further spoke about the kind of father he aspires to be while balancing his stardom and work. He said, "The biggest lesson we learn is from observing our parents. And I want to be a very, very present person first. And I want to be a present father. My pets and my core family… they’re my unit. I try to keep my world a little small, contained."

About Ram Charan’s personal life

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ram and Upasana got engaged in 2011 in Hyderabad and married in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, in 2023. In January 2026, Upasana gave birth to twins — a boy and a girl. Announcing their names in February, Chiranjeevi wrote, “With boundless joy and divine grace, we are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings: Shiva Ram Konidela & Anveera Devi Konidela.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram and Upasana got engaged in 2011 in Hyderabad and married in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, in 2023. In January 2026, Upasana gave birth to twins — a boy and a girl. Announcing their names in February, Chiranjeevi wrote, “With boundless joy and divine grace, we are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings: Shiva Ram Konidela & Anveera Devi Konidela.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He further explained that their son was named after his birth name, Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, and after Ram Charan, while their daughter’s name was inspired by Kanaka Durga Devi. About Ram Charan’s upcoming movie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further explained that their son was named after his birth name, Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, and after Ram Charan, while their daughter’s name was inspired by Kanaka Durga Devi. About Ram Charan’s upcoming movie {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ram Charan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Peddi. The sports action drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram Charan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Peddi. The sports action drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The first glimpse of the film showed Ram Charan as a pehelwan, taking part in mud wrestling. The teaser was released on the actor’s 41st birthday. Peddi marks Buchi’s second film after his 2021 hit, Uppena. While the film is officially scheduled to release on April 30, reports suggest that it has been delayed and may now arrive in June instead. However, the makers are yet to confirm the delay.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON