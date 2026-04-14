...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ram Charan says he is a ‘rough’ dad who lets his kids take risks, calls Upasana ‘nurturing pole’: They come to me when…

Actor Ram Charan discussed his role as a father of three, emphasising his desire to be a present and courageous dad. 

Apr 14, 2026 06:04 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
Advertisement

Actor Ram Charan is a father to three children, two daughters and a son. In a recent interview with Esquire India, the actor spoke about being a “rough” dad and revealed how he aspires to be a present father to his children.

Ram Charan reveals what kind of dad he is

Ram Charan reveals he is a rough dad.

Ram Charan called his children his heartbeat and shared how the entire house shifts and comes to a standstill when they are away. When asked if he is a strict or fun dad, Ram replied, "I’m the rough kind of dad. The one who lets them jump, play dirty, climb, and take risks. Their mother is the nurturing pole; I’m the one they come to when they want courage.”

He further spoke about the kind of father he aspires to be while balancing his stardom and work. He said, "The biggest lesson we learn is from observing our parents. And I want to be a very, very present person first. And I want to be a present father. My pets and my core family… they’re my unit. I try to keep my world a little small, contained."

About Ram Charan’s personal life

The first glimpse of the film showed Ram Charan as a pehelwan, taking part in mud wrestling. The teaser was released on the actor’s 41st birthday. Peddi marks Buchi’s second film after his 2021 hit, Uppena. While the film is officially scheduled to release on April 30, reports suggest that it has been delayed and may now arrive in June instead. However, the makers are yet to confirm the delay.

 
ram charan
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Charan says he is a ‘rough’ dad who lets his kids take risks, calls Upasana ‘nurturing pole’: They come to me when…
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.