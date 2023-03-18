Ram Charan says RRR is a big hit not because it is from south India, feels 'original' stories work

Actor Ram Charan, who returned to India after attending the 2023 Oscars, was in Delhi where he attended an event, and spoke at length about RRR, the Oscars, his acting career, future projects and much more. (Also read: Ram Charan returns to India after attending Oscars, fans mob him at Delhi Airport)

Ram Charan spoke about the global interest in films like RRR.(Invision)

The actor was greeted by a sea of fans and supporters at the Delhi airport on Friday. RRR created history at the 95th Academy Awards as it became the first Indian production to bag an Oscar in the Original Song category. At the 2023 Oscars ceremony, Naatu Naatu was performed live and the performance earned a standing ovation. Actor Deepika Padukone introduced the performance on stage.

At the event when the actor was asked about the rise in south Indian cinema and whether he considers himself a global superstar, he said, "Yes. This has begun and it had a very strong impact on our films. In Telugu, it is happening with Baahubali and now crossing all boundaries. I feel RRR is a big hit not because it is from the South. We have so many industries from Bengal to Tamil Nadu in the South. We have fantastic directors. And I feel what will really make an impact with the West, is the stories that are rooted in our stories... Magadheera was like that. Lagaan was like that. Parasite from Korea - it was their own story. Anybody who makes films from their culture, folklore, struggles, and emotions - India has all of that. And the West and global audience are ready to accept somebody who is original."

RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song and composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose went on stage to accept the award. Over the last few months, Naatu Naatu truly became a global phenomenon. In all its recent screenings in the west, the track got the audiences dancing in the aisles and hooting. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr NTR was seen as Bheem.

Ram will next be seen in RC 15 which is directed by Shankar. The actor will star opposite Kiara Advani in the Telugu film.

