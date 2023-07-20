Ram Charan shares emotional video on Upasana's birthday, seen holding daughter Klin Kaara for the first time. Watch

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela is celebrating her 34th birthday on Thursday. Their newborn daughter also turned one month old on this day. On the occasion of her special day, Ram Charan took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of them documenting the joy and relief of welcoming their newborn daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. (Also read: Chiranjeevi reveals Ram Charan and Upasana's baby girl name as Klin Kaara; here's what it means)

Ram Charan's Instagram post

Stills from the video shared by Ram Charan on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram shared the video and wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday dearest Upsi & Happy one month birthday dearest Kaara. You are our best gift (red heart emoticon) @upasanakaminenikonidela. Credits: @josephradhik"

The video begins with the news that the baby has arrived and the family members reacting to the picture and saying how cute she looks. Upasana then says, "Eight months was a breeze." Ram adds, "After that the real game started." Chiranjeevi then says, "All of us are eagerly waiting to hold the little star." Upasana's parents also appear in the video and say that it has been a build-up of excitement for the last 11 years. Ram says that there was a lot of stress involved as well. "11 years got over. What are they doing?" he says. “I guess everything finds its own place in time. And this baby found its time then. And it happened.”

Ram and Upasana's relationship

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video then takes us through a flashback 11 years ago to a montage of Ram and Upasana's wedding. Ram then says how in their relationship no one has sacrificed more than the other person. Upasana then says that how in the last two months she could not move and got "emotional with everything." She also said, "I just feel like being a mom completes me." The video then goes on to show the scene at the hospital where family members wished all the best to the couple before the delivery.

Upasana talking about her baby

A few moments later, an emotional Ram is seen coming out with the baby girl in his arms, and meeting his family. Upasana then shares that she is grateful for the love that has been showered on them with the news of their newborn. The video shows the fan crowding outside the hospital in Hyderabad. "I want my child to become a part of the Chenchus. I don't want any tags behind the child. I think that they should earn their titles. It should come with no pressure, but hard work." she says. The video ends with a traditional puja and celebration at home with Chiranjeevi announcing the name of the baby to everyone present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012. The two announced her first pregnancy in December 2022. They welcomed their first child on June 20. Upasana shared a photo with her daughter and Ram on Instagram later and thanked fans for their love and blessings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.