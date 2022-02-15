Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Charan smiles and poses for pic with fan who tattooed actor's face on his body. Watch
telugu cinema

Ram Charan smiles and poses for pic with fan who tattooed actor's face on his body. Watch

Ram Charanposed with a fan who tattooed the actor's face on his body. Watch their video. 
Ram Charan with his fan.
Published on Feb 15, 2022 02:48 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ram Charan, who is currently shooting for filmmaker Shankar’s yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, took out time in between shots to meet a fan on the sets of the project. He clicked a picture with the fan who has his face tattooed on his body.

The video of Ram Charan meeting the fan to see the tattoo and get a picture clicked has gone viral on social media. In the video, though the words aren't audible, the actor is seen having a chat with the fan.

Ram Charan also looked at the tattoos inked on the fan's arm. After their conversation, he also took a look at the tattoos on the fan's chest. Following this, the actor, who was wearing a mask, took it off and smiled.

He then held the fan and posed for a picture together. In the video, the actor wore a white shirt, dark trousers and a cap. Sharing the video, a fan wrote, “Man with golden heart (sic).” Another fan said, “Unconditional love towards fan. Love you anna (brother) (sic)."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR, which will hit the screens on March 25 worldwide. RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. The film, which has been dubbed and will be released in Hindi, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

The film was supposed to release worldwide on January 7 but was postponed due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. In RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will feature on screen for the first time. The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Talking about the project, SS Rajamouli had said at the film’s launch in 2019, “This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded.”

Topics
ram charan jr ntr rrr alia bhatt ajay devgn
