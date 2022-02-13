Ranveer Singh sings RRR song Naatu Naatu and calls Ram Charan 'absolute beast': 'One of my favourite actors'. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh has showered praises on Jr NTR and Ram Charan's song Naatu Naatu from their upcoming film RRR. In a recent live session on a social media platform, Ranveer also lauded Ram Charan and sang Naatu Naatu.

Taking to Twitter, a fan account shared a video of Ranveer Singh's live. They asked him about Ram Charan and Ranveer said, “He is an absolute beast and absolute machine. One of my favourite actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since I saw Magadheera and I'm so excited for RRR.”

“#RamCharan is an absolute Beast & Absolute maychine. One of my Favourite Actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since i saw Magadheera and im so excited for #RRRMovie.” - @RanveerOfficial@AlwaysRamCharan #RC15 pic.twitter.com/NRyBxYFzKb https://t.co/yP6onkELUc — MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI (@ChiruIdealActor) February 11, 2022

In the video, Ranveer also sang the Naatu Naatu track. After that, he said, "I love that song Naatu Naatu." Ranveer was seen wearing a red jacket as he interacted with his fans from his car. As fans dropped messages for him during the session, actor Aly Goni was seen saying, "Inspiration (red heart emoji)."

Apart from Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is a fictional tale based on the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan).

Earlier last month, it was announced by the RRR team that the film will hit screens on March 25 this year. “#RRRonMarch25th, 2022... FINALISED! #RRRMovie,” a tweet read on the official Twitter page of RRR movie. It was earlier postponed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Telugu film is produced by DVV Entertainments.

RRR was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the team to push the release date. The date was then pushed to October 13, 2021, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the team postponed that date too.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh joins Alia Bhatt to perform her Dholida hook step from Gangubai Kathiwadi, fan says 'that's my man'. Watch

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shankar's remake of his blockbuster Anniyan, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON