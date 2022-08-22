Ram Charan twins with father Chiranjeevi as he wishes him on 67th birthday: 'World's best dad'

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi turned 67 on Monday. Wishes from his fans and several celebrities have been pouring in on social media. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan also wished him on Instagram and shared a photo with him in which both were seen twinning in white. Also Read: Happy birthday Chiranjeevi: Pawan Kalyan wishes him success

Sharing the photo, Ram Charan wrote, “To the world’s best dad. Happiest birthday.” In the photo, the father son duo is smiling as they posed for the photo. Many fans wished Chiranjeevi in the comments section of the post. One said, “Two legends in one frame, in one family." Another one simply wrote, “Handsome."

Ram Charan shares a picture with dad Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi got married to Surekha, the daughter of Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah in 1980. They have three kids, Sushmitha, Sreeja, and Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi's younger brother Pawan Kalyan is an actor and politician and his elder brother Nagendra Babu is a film producer.

In a 2017 interview with ETimes, Ram Charan talked about his relationship with Chiranjeevi. He said, “Every father and son have conflicts. When I was entering films, like any father he would guide me on how I should behave with my producers to spot boys. But there came a point when I told him, 'Dad let me do it my way.' That was the first time I had given it back to him and he left it. It's only when I became 24 that I actually realised and started following what he had told me at 21 and started doing things at 28 that he told me to do at 24. My dad always made sense."

He added, "I personally believe that if your relationship with your father is not the way it should be or the way you have imagined it to be, it has a ripple effect on many things in your life. Because I was not taking his help, I was becoming dark and angry.”

