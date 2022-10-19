Ram Charan and Upasana dine with fans at a restaurant in Japan ahead of RRR's release. See pic

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela dined with a few fans at a restaurant in Japan. The couple is in Japan for the promotions of SS Rajamouli’s RRR ahead of its release in the country on Friday. Upasana took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share the picture and it looked like the couple had a great time dining with the fans. (Also Read | Ahead of RRR release in Japan, Ram Charan leaves with wife Upasana. See pic)

In the photo, Ram and Upasana sat on opposite sides of the table as they smiled for the camera. The fans were also seen smiling and making several poses. Sharing the photo, Upasana tagged several people including Ram.

Upasana took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share the picture.

Ram Charan and Upasana flew to Japan on Tuesday, in their chartered flight, to take part in the promotions of RRR. Jr NTR along with his wife and kids also flew to Japan on Tuesday to join Ram and Rajamouli for the promotions.

RRR, which grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and was massively celebrated for its breath-taking action set pieces, is gearing up for a massive release in Japan. In July, a tweet from the official account of RRR page read that the film will release in cinemas all over Japan on October 21.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries--Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr NTR aka Tarak was seen as Bheem. Made on a budget of ₹300 crore approximately, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Next to only Rajamouli’s own Baahubali series.

Over the last few months, RRR has been re-released across several cities in the US as part of the Beyond Fest. Earlier this month, the film was showcased at TCL Chinese Theatre and was received with a thunderous response from the audience. A Deadline report confirmed that the 932 seats in the theatre were sold out in 20 minutes. From the single show, the film minted $21,000, taking its cumulative box-office earnings from re-release to $221,156.

