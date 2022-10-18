Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ahead of RRR release in Japan, Ram Charan leaves with wife Upasana. See pic

Ahead of RRR release in Japan, Ram Charan leaves with wife Upasana. See pic

Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:08 PM IST

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela left for Japan on Tuesday ahead of the release of RRR in the country on October 21.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ram Charan on Tuesday along with his wife Upasana Konidela and their pet dog Rhyme jetted off to Japan via a chartered flight for the promotions of RRR. A picture of Ram Charan from the airport has surfaced on social media. Ram Charan will be joined by Jr NTR as well as filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the pre-release promotions of RRR which hits the screens in Japan on Friday, October 21. Also read: RRR team begins campaign for Oscars, asks Academy to consider Ram Charan for Best Actor, film for Best Movie

RRR, which grossed over 1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and was massively celebrated for its breath-taking action, powerful performances and grand sets, is gearing up for a massive release in Japan.

In July, a tweet from the official account of RRR page read that the film will release in cinemas all over Japan on October 21.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr. NTR aka Tarak was seen as Bheem.

Made on a budget of approximate 300 crore, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, next to only Rajamouli’s own Baahubali series.

The Hindi-dubbed version of RRR is streaming on Netflix while the original Telugu as well as Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions are streaming on ZEE5. Recently, Netflix released figures that showed it was the most-popular non-English film on the platform globally.

Over the last few months, RRR has been re-released across several cities in the US as part of the Beyond Fest.

Earlier this month, the film was showcased at TCL Chinese Theatre and was received with thunderous response from the audience. A Deadline report confirmed that 932 seats in the theatre were sold out in 20 minutes. From the single show, the film minted $21,000, taking its cumulative box-office earnings from re-release to $221,156.

rrr ram charan jr ntr ss rajamouli
