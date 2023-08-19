Ram Charan, Upasana, Pawan Kalyan attend Brahmanandam's son's star-studded wedding celebration in Hyderabad. See pics

Actor Brahmanandam hosted a grand wedding celebration for his son and daughter-in-law in Hyderabad, which was attended by many celebrities from the Telugu film industry as well as politicians. On Friday, new parents Ram Charan and Upasana, as well as actor-politician Pawan Kalyan graced the festivities, and their photos alongside Brahmanandam and family on stage were widely shared online. Also read: Fans gush over Ram Charan's new look as he, Chiranjeevi felicitate Brahmanandam for his performance in Rangamarthanda

Celebs at the festivities

Ram Charan with Upasana attended Brahmanandam's son's wedding celebration.

As per a report by Indiaglitz.com, actor Brahmanandam and his family celebrated the engagement ceremony of his younger son, Siddharth, and his fiance Aishwarya, recently. The event reportedly took place at the luxurious ITC Kohinoor Hotel in Hyderabad. The report added that Siddharth studied abroad and currently works in Hyderabad, while Aishwarya is a doctor.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan and Aadi Saikumar's family, among others, graced the event. Photos of Pawan Kalyan posing with the couple and other family members on the stage surfaced online.

Actor Ram Charan and Upasana also attended the event, making it their first public appearance since they were spotted outside a Hyderabad hospital after Upasana gave birth to the couple's first child together, daughter Klin Kaara, in June this year. Upasana wore a pink saree for the bash, while Ram was in a white shirt and brown trousers.

Apart from celebrities, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana chief minister KCR and minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also marked their presence at the event, reported Republic World.

About Brahmanandam

The actor, comedian and voice actor is known for his work predominantly in Telugu cinema. In 2009, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, for his contribution to films and art. Brahmanandam is reportedly one of the highest-paid comic actors in India, as per a Zee News report in June 2023.

He made his television debut in 1985 with DD Telugu's Pakapakalu. The first film he acted in was Sri Tatavataram, the second film was Satyagraham, and the third one was Aha Naa Pellanta. In a career spanning over 35 years, he has garnered six state Nandi Awards, one Filmfare Award South, and six CineMAA Awards.

