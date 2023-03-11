Ram Charan, wife Upasana visit Priyanka Chopra's LA mansion, pose with actor's mom and in-laws. See pics

The second annual South Asian Excellence at the Oscars event took place on March 9. Celebs such as Nick Jonas, Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jr NTR and others attended the bash co-hosted by Priyanka Chopra. Telugu actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana, who is pregnant with their first child, was also at the event, which took place at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. On Saturday, Upasana took to Instagram to share photos of herself and Ram from the event. The couple also posed with Priyanka Chopra in one of the pictures. Also read: Ram Charan, wife Upasana go on long drive, shop, watch dolphins on babymoon amid RRR's Oscar campaign

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upasana also thanked Priyanka for hosting them as she shared photos from LA, including one of herself with Ram Charan and Priyanka, as well as Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra. The photo that was taken at Priyanka's LA mansion, also featured her in-laws, Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas. Ram and Upasana's pet dog was also a part of the group photo, in which everyone wore casuals. While Priyanka and Upasana were dressed in all-white, Ram wore white trousers with a blue T-shirt. Sharing their photos, Upasana wrote in her caption, "LA familia (family). Priyanka Chopra thank you for always being there for us..."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pre-Oscars bash was hosted by Priyanka Chopra and celebrity manager-entrepreneur Anjula Acharia, with co-chairs Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Kal Penn, Aziz Ansari, Bela Bajaria, Radhika Jones, Joseph Patel, Shruti Ganguly, and Anita Chatterjee. The celebs graced the red carpet for the event, with many dressed by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. For the event, Ram wore a black suit, while Upasana wore a printed red dress. The pre-Oscars event honoured nominees from the likes of Indian films such as RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) in Los Angeles. This year, three Indian films are competing for the Oscars. RRR's song Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short. Jr NTR and Ram Charan have been in the US for some days now to promote RRR ahead of the Oscars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10