Ram Charan's wife Upasana responds after her mother reveals she wanted to name her Klin Kaara. Here's what she said

Upasana Konidela recently welcomed her daughter Klin Kaara with her husband Ram Charan. Now, she has reacted after her mother Shobana Kamineni revealed that she wanted to give Upasana the same name. Upasana and Ram revealed the name of their firstborn on Friday. (Also Read | Chiranjeevi reveals Ram Charan and Upasana's baby girl name as Klin Kaara; here's what it means)

Upasana's mother revealed a secret

Ram Charan and Upasana with their parents and the newborn.

Taking to Instagram, Shobana posted several photos featuring her, husband Anil Kamineni, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Ram, Upasana and the newborn. She wrote, "Upasna, I wanted to name you KlinKaara, when you were born. Thank you both (Ram & Upasna) for the most perfect child of your love, who will be our future transformational energy. We love you Kaara." Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Upasana shared the post and wrote, "Love you mom @shobanakamineni."

Upasana shared the post.

Upasana shared posts

On Friday, Upasana shared pictures of her family members with her daughter on Instagram. She wrote, "KLIN KAARA KONIDELA. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughter's grandparents."

After bringing her daughter home last week, Upasana posted a picture with Ram Charan, their daughter and their pet dog. She captioned the post, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings."

Chiranjeevi on his granddaughter

Earlier, Ram's father-actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Ram and Upasana

Ram and Upasana announced the pregnancy in December last year, after being married for 11 years. The couple tied the knot in June 2012 after dating for years.

Ram's upcoming project

Ram will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film Game Changer opposite actor Kiara Advani. Game Changer will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

