Ram Charan, wife Upasana throw lavish Christmas party in Hyderabad; see inside pics, videos

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana hosted a mega Christmas bash at their home in Hyderabad on Sunday. A popular DJ, who played at the event, took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the grand celebration. He also thanked the couple for giving him an opportunity to play at the extravagant party. Also read: Ram Charan, Upasana host annual Christmas party with cousins Allu Arjun, Varun Tej

Going by the videos that were shared, the party took place at Ram Charan’s home. Looks like it was a party attended by all the close friends of the couple. DJ Amann Nagpal wrote on Instagram, “Thank you Ram Charan and Upasana for having me last night at your family event (sic).” Amann also shared a picture with Ram Charan, who can be seen in an all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, news of Ram Charan and Upasana becoming parents soon was shared by Chiranjeevi recently. When Chiranjeevi announced the news, lot of fans wrote that the announcement couldn’t have come at a better time. This June, Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their 10 wedding anniversary.

Last week, Upasana took to Instagram to share a picture featuring the most important women in her life and sought their blessings as she prepared to embrace motherhood. In her Instagram post, Upasana wrote, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athame (sic).” In the comments section of the post, actor Sonali Bendre dropped a heart and rainbow emoji.

Earlier, Ram Charan, who was busy shooting for his upcoming yet-untitled project with filmmaker Shankar, regretted not being able to take out time to go on a holiday with his wife a few weeks before their 10th wedding anniversary. Sharing a few pictures from one of their holidays, he wrote that holiday was on his mind. He added that the holiday has to wait as he’s busy with the shoot of his upcoming multilingual film RC 15 in Visakhapatnam.

Ram Charan has collaborated with Shankar for the project for the first time. This project, which will be made into three languages and currently dubbed RC 15, will also mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu filmdom. Ram Charan also has a sports-based project with director Buchi Babu Sana in the offing.

