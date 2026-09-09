Ranabaali teaser: Vijay Deverakonda fights against Arnold Vosloo's cruelty in period drama with Rashmika Mandanna. Watch

Ranabaali teaser: The much-awaited teaser for Rahul Sankrityan’s period drama Ranabaali was released on Wednesday. Starring Vijay Deverakonda, Arnold Vosloo, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the film, set in 19th-century South India, tells the tale of a British-made famine and a man rising to fight it.

Ranabaali teaser out

Ranabaali teaser: Vijay Deverakonda and Arnold Vosloo play the leads.

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The 2-minute teaser of Ranabaali reveals that the story is set between 1876 and 1878, when ‘eight million Indian lives were lost under British rule’. Arnold plays Sir Theodore Hector, a man who rules the then-Madras constituency with an iron fist. The teaser shows how he rations rice and other grains in the region to the point where people begin to die of starvation. Soon, Vijay’s Ranabaali rises to fight back against oppression and begins to sow terror in the Britishers’ hearts. He’s called a ‘savage’ even as he hacks through them to free his people. Rashmika plays his wife, Jayamma, who is also one of those affected.

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{{^usCountry}} Posting the teaser, production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “They buried the story. They erased the name. They erased their sins. But they could never bury his RAGE. Folklore and History will never forget. RANABAALI. THE SAVAGE’S OATH.” Vijay also posted the teaser, writing, “#NeverForget The Men who came as guests and stayed as oppressors. The Men in our villages, who decided to draw blood. 'The Savage's Oath'.” Fans were thrilled after watching the teaser. Many of them hoped that this film would be Vijay’s ‘comeback’ as his last few films struggled at the box office. Ranabaali is releasing in theatres on October 16. Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s first film after marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posting the teaser, production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “They buried the story. They erased the name. They erased their sins. But they could never bury his RAGE. Folklore and History will never forget. RANABAALI. THE SAVAGE’S OATH.” Vijay also posted the teaser, writing, “#NeverForget The Men who came as guests and stayed as oppressors. The Men in our villages, who decided to draw blood. 'The Savage's Oath'.” Fans were thrilled after watching the teaser. Many of them hoped that this film would be Vijay’s ‘comeback’ as his last few films struggled at the box office. Ranabaali is releasing in theatres on October 16. Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s first film after marriage {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay and Rashmika were a favourite on-screen pair for many when they worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). However, the duo did not work together despite being approached for films. In October 2025, the couple secretly got engaged in Hyderabad and did not confirm the news, despite being spotted wearing engagement rings. They only confirmed the news days before their February 2026 wedding in Udaipur.

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Rashmika and Vijay will work together for the first time in years, and for the first time after marriage, in Ranabaali. Vijay also has Rowdy Janardhana lined up, while Rashmika has Mysaa. She recently incurred a hip injury while shooting for it, but has since returned to work to complete shooting for Ranabaali before its release. It remains to be seen if the film marks Vijay’s ‘comeback’ as fans hope.