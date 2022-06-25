Rashmika Mandanna reacts to report of her wanting flight tickets for pet dog: 'Don’t be mean now'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to news about her wanting flight tickets for her pet dog, Aura. Taking to Twitter, Rashmika asked the news portal to not be 'mean' but also added that the news made her day. Rashmika revealed that Aura is 'very happy' in Hyderabad and doesn't want to travel with the actor. (Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli will not die in Pushpa 2, producer quashes rumours: 'That’s all trash, all nonsense')

Responding to a tweet about the report, Rashmika wrote, "(rolling on the floor laughing emojis) hey c’mon.. don’t be mean now.. (smiling face with tear emoji) even if you want AURA to travel with me.. SHE doesn’t want to travel around with me.. she’s very happy in Hyderabad.. thank you for your concern."

Rashmika also added, "Sorry but this made my day...couldn’t stop laughing.. (rolling on the floor laughing emojis)." As per the report, Rashmika 'is demanding flight tickets for her pet dog. The report further said that the 'dog can not leave without her'.

A fan wrote, "Hahaha.. There are a lot of news like this." The actor replied, "Really? Please keep sending them to me no.. my god!! I wonder what all my loves are being fed.. I feel sorry tho.. "

Meanwhile, fans will see Rashmika in several films such as Goodbye and Animal. Recently, after wrapping up the shoot of Goodbye, Rashmika posted pictures with the crew and cast of the film. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

A part of her caption read, "Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby 'Goodbye'...but guys it's a wrap for me for Goodbye! It's been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can't wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn! Get ready to do some serious laughing!"

Talking about the cast and crew of the film, she wrote, “Everyone you see here .. everyone I've worked with in this team will always and forever be super special to me.. (Guys! Let's work again soon.. like super soon.. I dunno how you'll make it happen but make it happen!) I love you guys! You are the bestest! @amitabhbachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.... you are the world's bestest man ever!”

She added for co-star Neena Gupta, "you are the cutest! I miss you."

Fans will also see Rashmika in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be a part of Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and in Varisu alongside Vijay Thalapatty. She also has Pushpa 2 in the pipeline.

