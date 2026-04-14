Rashmika Mandanna rejected bridal glam, got ready for wedding with Vijay Deverakonda in just 90 minutes

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur in February this year. The actors’ wedding photos went viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop gushing over how beautiful she looked. In a recent podcast with Masoom Minawala, Rashmika's makeup artist, Tanvi Chemburkar, revealed that Rashmika got ready in just 90 minutes and opted for a minimal look rather than a traditional bridal look.

Rashmika Mandanna's makeup artist reveals details about her wedding look

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were adorned with dishti chukka for their wedding.

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Tanvi, who has been working with Rashmika for four years now, said she did not expect Rashmika's wedding look to go viral. She added, "When we were discussing what she wanted to do, because we keep creating so many looks, she wanted to keep it super clean. I was like, really? It's your wedding day, don't you want to add kohl? She was very clear that she wanted to keep it very true to how she looks. But I didn't think at all that it would get so much appreciation, and she then said, ‘See, I told you, keeping it minimal would help.’"

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{{^usCountry}} Tanvi revealed that Rashmika had a vision and was very clear about her hair and make-up, and thus she had a blast working on her looks, even though it was hectic. She added, "She was radiating with so much joy. She had an event even the previous evening, so she had not slept enough. So she came cut-to-cut, and she was like, ‘Guys, you have just 40 mins to get me ready,’ but we took an hour. Overall, she took only one and a half hours to get fully ready from top to bottom. But she was so happy, even while walking down the aisle, you could see that excitement on her face, that's why she looked the way she did." About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tanvi revealed that Rashmika had a vision and was very clear about her hair and make-up, and thus she had a blast working on her looks, even though it was hectic. She added, "She was radiating with so much joy. She had an event even the previous evening, so she had not slept enough. So she came cut-to-cut, and she was like, ‘Guys, you have just 40 mins to get me ready,’ but we took an hour. Overall, she took only one and a half hours to get fully ready from top to bottom. But she was so happy, even while walking down the aisle, you could see that excitement on her face, that's why she looked the way she did." About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding {{/usCountry}}

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The couple had long been rumoured to be dating, but never confirmed their relationship. They secretly got engaged in September last year and only confirmed their relationship in February, when they announced their wedding. The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony attended by friends and family on February 26.

After the wedding, the couple held a grand reception for their industry friends in March, attended by several big stars, including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, and more. Their reception was a star-studded affair. The couple also celebrated their union with fans by holding a meet-and-greet in Hyderabad. They not only interacted with their fans but also served them food.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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