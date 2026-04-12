Rashmika Mandanna danced ‘crazily’ to Salman Khan song at post-wedding bash, DJ Ganesh reveals wedding party signed NDA

After dating for a while, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur in February this year. Celebrity DJ Ganesh, who performed at the couple’s post-wedding party, recently recalled how Rashmika danced her heart out to Salman Khan’s songs during the celebrations. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverkonda's picture from their sangeet night.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's post-wedding party details out In an interview with News18, DJ Ganesh spoke about the post-wedding party and said, "It was the last celebration before they had to get back to their normal lives. Rashmika Mandanna loves Bollywood songs, and that is the reason why they got me on board. When I first got to know that I had to play, I was confused because I assumed it was a South Indian wedding. Later, I realised how big a fan Rashmika is of Bollywood music."

He revealed that he had known about the wedding since December last year, but the couple had made everyone sign an NDA. He added that there were no restrictions on mobile phones at the couple’s wedding and said, "Rashmika made us play Saami Saami. Apart from this, she was dancing crazily to Salman Khan’s songs like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jeene Ke Chaar Din. At Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding, phones were allowed, at least for me, because they knew I wouldn’t take any pictures. Privacy is very important for them when it comes to celebrity parties."

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding Rashmika and Vijay first met on the sets of their 2018 film Geeta Govindam. Their chemistry impressed everyone, and they went on to work together again in Dear Comrade. The couple had long been rumoured to be dating, but they remained tight-lipped about their relationship until their wedding in February.

The couple got married in an intimate yet grand ceremony attended by close friends and family. The wedding blended two distinct traditions—Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs. After the wedding, the couple distributed sweets among fans and even met them in person at a meet-and-greet event to celebrate their union.

Rashmika and Vijay also held a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4 to celebrate their marriage, which was attended by several big celebrities including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and others.

The couple have now returned to work and resumed shooting for their upcoming film, Ranabaali. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled to release on September 11, 2026. Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film marks Rashmika and Vijay’s third collaboration together and their first film after marriage.