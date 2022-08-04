Rashmika Mandanna is ‘most wanted heroine’ says Prabhas as he lists top reasons to watch Telugu film Sita Ramam

Telugu actor Prabhas, who was recently seen as the chief guest at an event prompting Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Sita Ramam, said Rashmika Mandanna is the ‘most wanted heroine’. Praising Dulquer and Rashmika’s latest Telugu film, which has been shot in Kashmir and Russia, Prabhas urged his fans to watch their movie in theatres. Sita Ramam also stars Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth, and will release in theatres on Friday. It has also been dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam langauages. Read more: Rashmika Mandanna blushes as Vijay Deverakonda calls her pretty

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam features Dulquer in the role of an officer in the Indian Army. The story is set in Kashmir of the 1960s. Listing the reasons to watch the film in theatres, Prabhas said it featured Rashmika, ‘the most wanted heroine’.

"Some films are meant to be watched in theatres. I saw the trailer of Sita Ramam. The makers went to Russia and Kashmir to shoot the film. It’s a film that’s meant to be watched in theatres. The budget which the producers spent and the scale is huge. For example, do we stop going to the temple because there's a pooja room at home? For people in the cinema, theatres are our temples. It's because of you. We should watch Sita Ramam in theatres. We have Rashmika, who is the most wanted heroine. We have a huge star cast too. We should watch it in theatres,” Prabhas said.

Rashmika was last seen in the Telugu film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. This year, Rashmika will make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika is also filming her upcoming Hindi drama, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai. In April this year, the actors commenced shooting for the movie, which will also star Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor and is slated to be released on August 11, 2023.

Rashmika’s upcoming Telugu film Sita Ramam has been produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, which is also bankrolling Prabhas’s Project K starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. At the Sita Ramam event, Dulquer also praised Prabhas’ Project K and said it will change Indian cinema forever.

“I had the fortune of peeping into the sets of Project K. I guarantee this film will change Indian cinema forever. I don’t think anyone is thinking the way Nag is thinking. Only Prabhas could give directors like Nag Ashwin the wings to dream so big,” Dulquer Salman said.

