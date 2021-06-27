Rashmika Mandanna shares a stunning monochrome pic, fan calls her 'crushmika'. See pic

Actor Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of herself on Saturday. In it, she is seen looking at the camera wearing a black outfit with neutral-toned makeup. To add sparkle to her look, she opted for diamond earrings.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Something about the black and white pictures." Fans have since been showering her post with love and making confessions. One user wrote, "Summer is about to end & u right here raising temperature." A second fan declared her national crush as he wrote, "Indian Crush."

Taking to comment box a third user wrote, "U looking beautiful dear crushmika.” A fourth person confessed, "You are my Crush". Another fan said, "Black and white doesn't make any difference in your Beauty." Rashmika Mandanna's post has garnered 2.6 million likes since it went online.

Interestingly, this is not the first the actor has been addressed this way. Earlier search giant Google also declared her the ‘national crush of India’ for the year 2020.

A few days ago, Rashmika posted a glamorous picture of herself from a photoshoot. Sharing the picture she talked about how a girl chasing her big dreams can't let small things get in her way. In the picture, the Sulthan actor was seen wearing a purple slip dress with a thin elastic strap drop-down neckline which made her looked absolutely dreamy.

Rashmika is one of the most loved actors down south. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and stays connected with fans through her posts.

On the professional front, Rashmika was last seen in the Tamil film Sulthan, in which she starred opposite Karthi. She has Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Siddharth Malhotra’s Mission Manju, and Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye in the pipeline.