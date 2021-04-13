IND USA
Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in two Hindi films, Goodbye and Mission Majnu,
Rashmika Mandanna says parents couldn't believe that Amitabh Bachchan is her co-star in Goodbye: 'Do a good job'

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna has said that her parents were excited when they came to know that Amitabh Bachchan was her co-star in Goodbye.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 08:20 PM IST

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud nine. She has been shooting for her upcoming Hindi film, Goodbye, with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. In a new interview, she had revealed how her parents reacted when they learned Amitabh was to be her co-star.

Rashmika is a successful actor in South Indian films, having worked primarily in Telugu and Kannada films.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, she said: "Amitabh Bachchan - the name itself brings in so much respect, When my parents got to know that I will be starring opposite Mr Bachchan in Goodbye, they almost couldn't believe it.My parents are huge fans of sir and while growing up, and have watched so many of his films and they were so excited for me!!"

They also had an advice for her, "They treated me like how a teacher teaches a student to - 'Do a good job, be attentive and learn my lines well' which I think is very cute."

Last week, Rashmika had celebrated her birthday on the set of Goodbye. Sharing pictures, she had written: "What a satisfying day looks like..P.S. The mask was taken off only for clicks! Wear a mask at all times, guys @amitabhbachchan #VikasBahl #Goodbye." Goodbye is being directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Sharing a throwback picture from her childhood with Amitabh, Ekta had written: "This is how it started..." She had followed it up sharing launch pictures, saying: "...this is how it’s ( hopefully) going! Finally working with the ONLY actor Iv been waiting to work with ... who I spent my childhood obsessing over @amitabhbachchan! Wat an honour sir / uncle ! Welcoming new beginnings with #Goodbye."

Rashmika has another Hindi project, Mission Majnu, with Sidharth Malhotra. Before its launch, she had shared a picture with Sidharth and had written: "Ahhhh... I sooooo can’t wait to join my team. Let the mission start!!! #MissionMajnu." The film was launched in early March.

