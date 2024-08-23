Ravi Teja injured during filming; undergoes surgery for a muscle tear

Actor Ravi Teja recently sustained an injury while shooting his next film. The actor tore a muscle in his right hand and had to undergo surgery after ignoring the pain and continuing to shoot. The doctors have now advised him to be on bed rest. (Also Read: Indra, Murari, Gabbar Singh: List and release dates of old Telugu films that are hitting theatres) Ravi Teja injured his right hand while filming for RT 75.

Ravi Teja undergoes surgery

A representative for Ravi shared a statement confirming the news. They also shared that the actor will now stay away from work for six weeks to ensure a complete recovery. The statement reads, “Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery.” It is unknown how Ravi sustained the injury while shooting.

Upcoming work

Ravi was recently seen in Harish Shankar’s Mr Bachchan which released in theatres on Independence Day. The film clashed with Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart. Both films failed to make a mark at the box office. Mr Bachchan is the Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn-starrer, the 2018 film Raid. Harish adapted the story to a commercial format, which did not sit well with viewers. The actor will soon be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film, #RT75.

After the 2022 film Dhamaka, Ravi and Sreeleela team up for the second time. Bhanu Bogavarupu directs the film. Sreeleela was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, which was released in theatres for Sankranthi this year. Their upcoming film was launched with a pooja ceremony in June this year and is slated for release during Sankranthi next year. Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments, in association with Sai Soujanya’s Fortune Four Cinemas, is producing the film.