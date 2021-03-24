Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ravi Teja shoots an action sequence for Khiladi on the streets of Milan, see pic
telugu cinema

Ravi Teja shoots an action sequence for Khiladi on the streets of Milan, see pic

Ravi Teja shared a picture from the sets of Khiladi on Instagram and captioned it, "Action mode on."
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Ravi Teja on sets of Khiladi.

Actor Ravi Teja is currently shooting for his upcoming Telugu action-drama Khiladi in Milan, Italy. In his latest Instagram post, he has teased fans with a picture from the shooting of an action sequence on the streets of Milan.

Ravi Teja captioned his post: “Action mode on.”

In the picture, Ravi Teja is seen driving a sports bike and wearing a leather jacket. It appears to be a chase sequence.

The Italy schedule of the shooting is expected to be wrapped up by this month. The film, directed by Ramesh Varma, stars Ravi Teja dual roles. Khiladi also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi among others.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mahesh Babu spends Sunday chilling with daughter by the pool, Namrata shares pic

Fahadh Faasil to play the antagonist in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Nani announces second chapter in the HIT franchise, to star Adivi Sesh

Seetimaarr director Sampath Nandi lauds Tamannaah’s Telangana accent in film

Ravi Teja was recently seen on screen in Telugu action comedy Krack, which emerged as a box-office hit. Krack marked the third time reunion of Ravi Teja and director Gopichand Malineni after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marked the second time collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu.

Krack featured Ravi Teja in the role of a cop. The film also starred Tamil actors Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar in crucial roles. Ravi Teja also has two more projects in the offing. However, details about this project are yet unknown.

Topics
ravi teja khiladi

