RRR box office day 16 collection: SS Rajamouli's film finally enters 1000 crore club worldwide

SS Rajamouli's film RRR has entered the ₹1000 crore club worldwide just after two weeks of its release. So far, only Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, had crossed ₹1000 crore globally. The film features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others. (Also Read | RRR is now 3rd highest-grossing Indian film despite the pandemic, inches closer to ₹1000 cr mark)

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on Saturday evening, "#RRRMovie enters the PRESTIGIOUS ₹1,000 cr club." He also tweeted, " ₹1000 cr+ club Indian movies. #Dangal #Baahubali2 #RRR."

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared a tweet.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted on Saturday, "[Week 3] refuses to slow down, RRRock-solid on [third] Fri... Continues to attract substantial footfalls in mass circuits... Expect higher numbers today and tomorrow [third Sat and Sun]... Fri 5 cr. Total: ₹213.59 cr. #India biz."

On Saturday, Ram Charan thanked fans in Britain for the success of RRR, which registered strong numbers at the UK box office during its opening weekend. "A special thank you to our UK fans for showering us with so much love and support. It is this love and affection that makes us who we are and drives us to work harder and present you all with good films. I have both vacationed and filmed in the UK several times and it has always been a great experience,” he told news agency PTI.

RRR is a multilingual action movie that narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film became one of the fastest to enter the ₹100 crore club at the Indian box office.

According to the RRR team, the film is also making waves in the UK, amassing USD 1.20 million at the box office during its opening weekend. In the US and Canada, the film earned $11 million, while it minted 1.89 million in Australia.

