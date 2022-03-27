RRR box office day 2 collection: SS Rajamouli film crosses 371 worldwide, eyes Baahubali 2's opening weekend record

SS Rajamouli's RRR is continuing its impressive run at the global box office. After a bumper opening day where it broke Baahubali: The Conclusion's long-standing record for all-time best opening by an Indian film, it registered a strong day two. As per trade analysts, the film raked in ₹114 crore on Saturday, taking its worldwide two-day earnings to an impressive ₹371 crore. RRR is a period drama, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Also read: RRR box office day 1 collection: Rajamouli film has all-time best opening by Indian movie, mints ₹257 crore worldwide

On Sunday morning, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that the film had crossed the ₹350-crore mark in two days itself. Fellow trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan then shared the detailed earnings of the film. Sharing that the film has earned ₹371.53 crore, he predicted a ₹100 cr+ day for the film on Sunday.

This would mean RRR is well within sights to break Baahubali 2's other record- all-time best opening weekend by an Indian film. Baahubali: The Conclusion had made ₹526 crore in its opening weekend. RRR needs to make in excess of ₹155 crore on Sunday to go past it.

RRR's Hindi version has shown solid growth too. According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, the Hindi-dubbed version earned ₹24 crore on Saturday. "RRR (Hindi) showed solid growth on Saturday of 25% as it collected 24 crore nett which is a very good trend for a film in this zone," the report stated. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted the Hindi version's box office numbers on Sunday, stating that “glowing word of mouth has come into play”.

The film has also been doing exceptionally well overseas too and has already earned $7 million (approx 53 crore) in the US in two days. It is also among the top-grossing films in Australia, having earned over ₹7 crore in the country in its first two days. As per a tweet by Ramesh Bala, the film's Tamil version is no 2 in box office earnings in Malaysia.

The film, which has been made on a budget of over ₹300 crore, had a grand release on Friday worldwide on a record number of screens. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

The film, which has been dubbed and released in Hindi, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran in important roles.

