RRR box office day 5 collection: Film earns 600 crore worldwide, Hindi version also hits 100 crore mark

RRR (Hindi), starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, has crossed the ₹100 crore mark. The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. It is said to soon cross the lifetime collection of 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Also read: Jr NTR says RRR director SS Rajamouli chased him like an animal: ‘He is very unapologetic towards his actors’

RRR (Hindi) had opened in theatres last Friday with an opening of ₹20 crore. It went on to collected ₹15 crore on Tuesday, taking its five-day total to ₹107.59 crore.

Sharing the five day-collection of the film's Hindi version, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, "#RRR feveRRR grips mass circuits... SupeRRRb hold... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Rajamouli's *first Blockbuster* #Baahubali [#Hindi] in *Week 1*... RRRacing towards ₹200 cr... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr. Total: ₹107.59 cr. #India biz."

Sharing the benchmarks set by the film, Taran further tweeted, “#RRR *HINDI* benchmarks...#SSRajamouli's third film to cross ₹100 cr, #JrNTR - #RamCharan's first century. Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali [2015] in *Week 1*. Sixth 100 cr film [post pandemic], after #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm, #Pushpa, #GangubaiKathiawadi and #TKF.”

RRR is SS Rajamouli's third film to cross ₹100 crore, after Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. He says this is Ram Charan and Jr NTR's first film to make over ₹100 crore.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the worldwide collection of the film on Twitter. He tweeted on Wednesday, “#RRRMovie crosses ₹600 crs gross at the WW Box office.”

RRR is a fictional story of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). It has become one of the most successful post-pandemic Indian films after Sooryavanshi.

