telugu cinema

RRR box office day 5 collection: Film earns 600 crore worldwide, Hindi version also hits 100 crore mark

SS Rajamouli's RRR (Hindi version) collected ₹107.59 crore in five days. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a still from RRR. 
Published on Mar 30, 2022 12:15 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

RRR (Hindi), starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, has crossed the 100 crore mark. The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. It is said to soon cross the lifetime collection of 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Also read: Jr NTR says RRR director SS Rajamouli chased him like an animal: ‘He is very unapologetic towards his actors’

RRR (Hindi) had opened in theatres last Friday with an opening of 20 crore. It went on to collected 15 crore on Tuesday, taking its five-day total to 107.59 crore.

Sharing the five day-collection of the film's Hindi version, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, "#RRR feveRRR grips mass circuits... SupeRRRb hold... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Rajamouli's *first Blockbuster* #Baahubali [#Hindi] in *Week 1*... RRRacing towards 200 cr... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr. Total: 107.59 cr. #India biz."

Sharing the benchmarks set by the film, Taran further tweeted, “#RRR *HINDI* benchmarks...#SSRajamouli's third film to cross 100 cr, #JrNTR - #RamCharan's first century. Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali [2015] in *Week 1*. Sixth 100 cr film [post pandemic], after #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm, #Pushpa, #GangubaiKathiawadi and #TKF.”

RRR is SS Rajamouli's third film to cross 100 crore, after Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. He says this is Ram Charan and Jr NTR's first film to make over 100 crore.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the worldwide collection of the film on Twitter. He tweeted on Wednesday, “#RRRMovie crosses 600 crs gross at the WW Box office.”

RRR is a fictional story of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). It has become one of the most successful post-pandemic Indian films after Sooryavanshi.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
rrr jr ntr ram charan alia bhatt ajay devgn
