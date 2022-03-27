Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela cheers for his film RRR in theatre, throws confetti at screen and on audience. Watch

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela was left ecstatic after watching her husband's latest film RRR in a theatre. In a video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Upasana is seen cheering for him inside a theatre. A smiling Upasana is seen seated as the audience hoots and whistles amid a shower of confetti. (Also Read | Watch Ram Charan, wife Upasana swim in icy water, goof around at airport on vacation ahead of RRR release)

In the video, Upasana Konidela is seen taking a fistful of confetti and throwing it at the screen a few times. After that, she again grabs a handful of papers and hurls it at the audience sitting behind her several times. A laughing Upasana widens her eyes and fixes her hair as the video ends.

In the clip, Upasana wore a grey T-shirt, dark pants, and a white jacket. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The craze is looking definitely mind-blowing." "That's the craze of RRR," commented another fan. "Best movie ever," wrote a person. Fans also dropped red heart, clapping, and fire emojis.

Ram Charan, who also celebrates his birthday on Sunday, took to Twitter and expressed gratitude for all the love and appreciation he has been receiving for RRR. "Thank you for the immense love and appreciation for SS Rajamouli garu's RRR. My warmest thanks to each and everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift," his statement read.

The actor posted it with the caption, "Thank you (folding hands emojis)." It is to be noted that ahead of his birthday last year, the RRR team had unveiled Ram Charan's character.

RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, earned ₹257 crore worldwide on day one of its release on Friday. The magnum opus also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film became India's biggest-ever opener after overtaking Baahubali 2, which had made ₹217 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Set in pre-independence India, RRR is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively. The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON