RRR cinematographer Senthil Kumar’s wife Roohi dies from health issues

The wife of popular cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar and yoga instructor Roohi aka Ruheenaaz died on Thursday. She passed due to numerous health issues at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. Roohi was undergoing treatment for the last few days but she died due to multiple organ failure, says a representative. (Also Read: James Cameron on SS Rajamouli: I thought RRR was spectacular; it’s great to see Indian cinema get global acceptance) Senthil's wife Roohi's last rites will be held on Friday

Roohi dies

Senthil’s team also released a press statement that reads, “Cinematographer Senthil's wife #Roohi garu passed away (on Thursday) at 2 pm. Final rites (on Friday) at 9 am at Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills. (sic)” Fans of the couple took to social media to mourn her passing. Some fans shared old pictures of Roohi and Senthil with Prabhas and Anushka Shetty on the Baahubali sets.

About Roohi

Roohi was a yoga instructor who worked with numerous celebs, including Anushka, Prabhas and Ileana D’Cruz. She used to head Bharat Thakur’s yoga classes for the Hyderabad division. She was active on social media and often shared pictures and videos with her family. Senthil and Roohi were married in June 2009 and she later gave birth to two sons. Senthil had recently taken time off work to care for Roohi.

Senthil and Roohi

Senthil hails from Secunderabad while Roohi hails from Mumbai. Work brought her to Hyderabad and they met through a common friend. Despite being polar opposites, the couple fell in love and got married. Roohi moved to Hyderabad after marriage and had a successful career in the city.

About Senthil

Senthil has been a constant on SS Rajamouli’s team for some of his hit films. The duo worked together on numerous projects, most of which have been blockbusters. People who love the grandeur behind Rajamouli’s films often credit the cinematographer also. They worked together in blockbusters like RRR, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Magadheera, Arundhati, Yamadonga, Chatrapathi, Eega and Sye.

