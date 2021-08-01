Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / RRR Dosti song: Makers unveil special music video to celebrate Friendship Day, features Ram Charan and Jr NTR
telugu cinema

RRR Dosti song: Makers unveil special music video to celebrate Friendship Day, features Ram Charan and Jr NTR

The song titled Dosti from RRR features musicians and singers from across industries and is a tribute to friendship. It also stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 01:08 PM IST
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The first song from the upcoming film RRR was unveiled on Sunday. The friendship-themed song was released to coincide with Friendship Day. The song was released in five languages.

While the song is titled Dosti in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada; it is called Natpu in Tamil and Priyam in Malayalam.

Featuring musicians and singers across industries, the song is a tribute to friendship and also stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

RRR, which is being made on a massive scale, was originally planned to be released this October. However, given the current pandemic situation, the movie is most likely to be postponed once again. Reliable sources have revealed that the film is most likely to hit the screens for Sankranti festival next year.

The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Also read: Gauahar Khan reveals husband Zaid Darbar told her he will call off wedding: 'If you don’t wear...'

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” SS Rajamouli said at the film’s launch in 2019.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrr happy friendship day ram charan teja

Related Stories

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates Tanisha Santoshi's birthday, sister Khushi shares throwback pic featuring mom Sridevi. See here

PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 12:48 PM IST
tv

Jaan Kumar Sanu says he was rejected for jobs because he is Kumar Sanu's son, 'even before they heard me sing'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 12:46 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP