RRR: Makers announce that except for two songs, film's shooting is complete

The makers of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce that the shoot of the movie, except for two songs, has been completed. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR have completed dubbing for the movie in two languages and will finish the rest soon.

Last week, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR rejoined the sets to complete the remainder of the movie.

“Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon (sic).”

Moving at a rapid pace 🤘🏻

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon.

The makers also unveiled a new still with the tweet. In the picture, Jr NTR and Ram Charan can be seen going a motorbike.

RRR, which is being made on a massive scale, was originally planned to be released this October. However, given the current pandemic situation, the movie is most likely to be postponed again. Reliable sources have revealed that the film is most likely to hit the screens for Sankranti festival next year.

It will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch in 2019.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

