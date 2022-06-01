RRR enters Netflix’s top 5 films in US, is world’s most popular non-English film

It may be out of theatres but SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR continues to break records. Last week, the film’s Hindi-dubbed version began streaming on Netflix globally (the other language versions are on Zee5). And just like theatres, RRR has continued its dominance on OTT as well, entering the top-5 films list in the United States apart from being in the top-10 lists in over 60 countries. Also read: KGF, RRR, Pushpa directors have shown how big our standard can be, 'raised the bar' for Indian cinema: Karan Johar

According to an article in ComicBook.com, “Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list in the United States shows RRR as the fifth most-popular film in the country at the moment. It sits behind a couple of Netflix originals, a popular horror movie, and the original Top Gun. Needless to say, RRR is carrying its energy from theaters right into its run on streaming.”

According to another release by Netflix, the film’s Hindi version is also the number 1 most-watched non-English film on Netflix across the world for the past week. Having been in top 10 lists in more than 60 countries, the film has garnered more than 18 million+ watch hours.

The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of RRR are streaming on Zee5 and there too, the film has been breaking records. As per a release from Zee5, “RRR has broken multiple records across the globe and continue to do so with its premiere on ZEE5. RRR received 1000 Million streaming minutes and was trending #1 in all 4 languages.”

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles and focuses on the lives of two freedom fighters in 1920s India. The Rajamouli film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film was a roaring success at the box office, earning over ₹1100 crore globally and ending up as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON