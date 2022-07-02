RRR beats Top Gun Maverick, The Batman to finish second best film at Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022

SS Rajamouli's film RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has been adjudged the second-best film at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022. RRR was competing against Hollywood films like Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman, Elvis, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Hollywood Critics Association announced that the award for the best film was given to Everything Everywhere All At Once. (Also Read | RRR nominated for Best Picture at Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet read, "And the winner of the HCA Midseason Award for Best Picture goes to…Everything Everywhere All At Once. Runner up: RRR. #HCAMidseasonAwards #A24 #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce @A24 @EEAAOA24." Reacting to the news, many fans said that RRR should have been given the award.

Hollywood Critics Association announced that the award.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A tweet read, "RRR should have been the winner! Indian film with worldwide reach and appreciation vs a Hollywood release." Another fan said, "Disappointed. Should have been RRR." A person also tweeted, "Simple EEAAO is hwood /us based film. And got more exposure, hype, reach. RRR is a foreign film with limited exposure. RRR 1st half alone is better theatrical experience than whole EEAAO. People who watched RRR in theatres or home theatres would know which is better."

The Hollywood Critics Association honours films with the award twice a year--in February and in July. The HCA awards are given by Hollywood critics but are open to all films screened in the US. This is the first time that an Indian film has been nominated and awarded in the Best Picture category of a major Hollywood award list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Everything Everywhere All at Once, a genre-bending dark comedy, debuted to rave reviews in April this year and earned $35 million at the box office after only six weeks in theatres. In the film, Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a wife and mother living in a universe who is being audited by the IRS at the start of the film. When she realises she must communicate with parallel universe versions of herself in order to save the planet, things take a dramatic and absurdist turn. The film has cameos by Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jenny Slate, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli, is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film collected over ₹1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have also starred in the blockbuster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON