RRR making video: Visuals of Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt film promise a big screen spectacle. Watch

The makers of upcoming Telugu magnum opus RRR on Thursday unveiled a making video to give audiences a glimpse into the scale of the movie. The visuals assure that the film will be a big screen treat when it releases in cinemas on October 13.

SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to unveil the video which confirms the film’s theatrical release date. “A glimpse into the making of @RRRMovie… Hope you all love it (sic),” Rajamouli wrote.

The nearly 2-minute long video gives a glimpse into everything that has gone into making the next big epic action film from Indian cinema.

From the sketches of the sets to massive action set pieces, the video establishes that RRR could be the film which can bring back audiences into the theatres amid the pandemic.

The video also quickly introduces all the key character from the movie. The film also features quite a few foreign actors and the video shows that they play pivotal parts as well.

The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The actors are joining hands for the first time for a project. The supporting cast includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani among others.

Also read: Sharat Saxena says all ‘good roles written for old people go to Amitabh Bachchan’, people like him get ‘scrapings’

Sharing the video, Jr NTR wrote: “We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie. A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie.”

Ram Charan, on the other hand, tweeted: “An experience that is the result of the hard work of many! Excited to share a glimpse of @RRRMovie, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members.”

Produced by DVV Danayya on a massive budget, RRR will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as well.