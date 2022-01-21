Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRR: SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer gets new release date and also a backup date

Producers of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus have announced a new release date of March 18 for the film but have also blocked April 28 as back-up.
Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 09:13 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period action film RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) will now make its debut in theatres on March 18, the makers announced on Friday.

In a statement, posted on the film's official Twitter and Instagram handles, the film's team said that they have also booked the April 28 date in case the movie gets postponed once again due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022," the statement read.

The Telugu-language pan-India film headlined by south star Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr is produced by DVV Entertainments. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.

Earlier in the beginning of 2022, the producers had announced the decision to defer the release of the film six days ahead of its arrival in cinema halls after a surge in coronavirus cases across the country. The team had even kickstarted the grand promotional activities which were being carried out across India.

RRR has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic since 2020. It was originally slated to release in theatres on July 30, 2020. However, after the Covid-19 pandemic began, the release was postponed to January 8, 2021. In November 2020, director SS Rajamouli confirmed that the release was further postponed as the film's shoot had been held up due to the pandemic. In October 2021, the theatrical release date of January 7, 2022 was announced, only to be postponed again on New Year's Day.

RRR is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century-- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Kumram Bheem (NTR Jr).

(With PTI inputs)

 

