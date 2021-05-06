RRR stars Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn urge public to get vaccinated in Covid-19 awareness video

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his lead actors of upcoming Telugu period drama RRR which includes Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have urged the public to get vaccinated in a new coronavirus awareness video which was unveiled on Thursday.

In the video, Alia Bhatt speaks in Tamil whereas Ram Charan and Jr NTR speak in Tamil and Kannada respectively. While Ajay Devgn speaks in Hindi, Rajamouli talks in Malayalam.

The video is about how cases have spiked unbelievably in the second wave of the coronavirus. The actors say that we have to contain the spread of the virus like how we successfully fought it last year. To fight against the virus, it’s said that we should always wear masks and use sanitizers as much as possible and urge the public to not believe in any rumours about vaccination. The video requests everyone to get vaccinated if eligible.

The video goes on to emphasize that it is extremely important to stay home as much as possible and step out only if extremely necessary. The actors request the public to take a pledge to wear masks and get vaccinated.

Also read: Barkha Singh, child artist who played young Kareena Kapoor in Mujhse Dosti Karoge, recounts ‘tough’ audition process

Sharing the video on his Twitter page, Rajamouli wrote: “Wear a mask and get vaccinated when available! Let’s #StandTogether to stop the spread and save the country from #COVID19.”

Meanwhile, RRR is gearing up for release this October. The film, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.