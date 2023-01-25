RRR's ‘Jenny' Olivia Morris finally reacts to Naatu Naatu Oscar nom, Golden Globe win after fans' demands

Actor Olivia Morris finally reacted after the song Naatu Naatu was nominated in the Best Original Song category for the 95th Academy awards. Olivia essayed the role of Jenny in SS Rajamouli's epic drama RRR. After the song bagged the nomination, fans were left wondering why she didn't react to the news. Several people took to Instagram and shared comments on her posts. A person wrote, “Hey @oliviakmorris our Naatu Naatu song is in Oscar nominations." (Also Read | Ram Charan and Jr NTR react as RRR's Naatu Naatu gets Oscar nomination; Chiranjeevi shares message for SS Rajamouli)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, taking to Instagram, Olivia shared a still of herself from RRR in which she is seen laughing. Olivia also featured in the song Naatu Naatu along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Sharing the picture, Olivia captioned the post, “Me right now.”

“The Naatu Naatu sequence was by far my favourite thing to work on in RRR and it was only made possible by the incredible @ssrajamouli and #mmkeeravaani. To see Naatu Naatu being nominated for best original song at the Oscar’s and winning at the Golden Globes is such a huge and wonderful thing. So grateful to have been a part of this epic film (sparkles emoji)," she also added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "You have a Lovely performance, Olivia. You added such value to the RRR Movie." Another person commented, "Jenny we love you. Do one more film with #NTR ANNA." An Instagram user said, "Congratulations, you look awesome and brilliant in acting.....hope we would see you again in Indian movies." "Yeah, your work was also an incredible one," read a comment.

On Tuesday, actor Ram Charan reacting to the news tweeted, "What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see Naatu Naatu nominated for the Oscars. Another very proud moment for us & India. Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR (folded hands). All love (red heart emoji)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jr NTR wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations @MMKeeravaan Garu and @boselyricist Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat... This song will forever hold a special place in my heart. @ssrajamouli @alwaysramcharan #RRRMovie #NaatuNaatu #Oscars95."

Chiranjeevi also congratulated the team. He wrote, "ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu and the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie."

He also tweeted, “@boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj Choreographer #PremRakshith & THE STARS who powered #NaatuNaatu @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @DVVmovies. A Billion Wishes & Prayers Will Power You Achieve it on 12 March 2023 !!! #Oscars #Oscars95.”

On Tuesday, the Academy announced the nominations for this year. Naatu Naatu from S S Rajamouli's RRR will compete with the songs of Rihanna, and Lady Gaga in this category. Earlier, Naatu Naatu bagged the Golden Globes for the category Best Original Song. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10