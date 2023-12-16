Salaar advance booking: Prabhas film collects over 1 crore, sells more than 51K tickets across India

As the year comes to an end, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. As per a Sacnilk.com report, the film has so far minted over ₹1 crore in advance bookings. Helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the upcoming action-adventure movie stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. (Also Read | SS Rajamouli buys first ticket of Salaar, poses with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran)

Salaar advance bookings

Prabhas in a still from his upcoming film Salaar.

According to the report, 35215 tickets of the film have been sold for 174 shows and it grossed ₹80.30 lakh in Telugu. In Malayalam, 13988 tickets of the film were sold for 552 shows and it earned ₹21.03 lakh gross. In Tamil and Kannada, it sold 1093 and 12 tickets for 72 and two shows respectively.

The amount from the sale of advance tickets in Tamil is ₹1.76 lakh gross and in Kannada it is ₹1900 gross. In Hindi, 972 tickets were sold for 67 shows and the amount minted is ₹2.06 lakh. The total tickets sold for Salaar are 51280, total shows are 867 and the total amount stands at ₹1.05 crore. Salaar has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films and is the first part of the pan-India film series.

About Salaar

According to the story description from Hombale Films, Salaar is an “extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action and impactful music". Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram round out the cast of the film. Anbarivu is credited for stunts and Ravi Basrur for music. Salaar will hit the screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Salaar trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Salaar was unveiled recently. Taking to Instagram, Prabhas treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Please...I...Kindly...Request!Here's #SalaarTrailer... See you in theatres on Dec 22nd, 2023." The video shows two close friends strolling through the rain.

Deva is asked to forget it by one of them, but he responds, "Who is it?" As the trailer goes on, we witness their friendship developing and how one of them makes a commitment to be there for the other. Then, followed by the flashback. The Mughals and their destruction of tribes are also mentioned. Among them is the Khansaar tribe, and this is how they defend themselves. The video also gives a glimpse of Shruti Haasan.

